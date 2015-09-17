Teodoro Cottrau (7 December 1827 in Naples – 30 March 1879 in Naples) was an Italian composer, lyricist, publisher, journalist and politician. He specialised in "folksy" Neapolitan songs.

His arrangement of Santa Lucia was published in 1850 and recorded among others by Enrico Caruso and Elvis Presley.

French composer and musicologist Guillaume Louis Cottrau was his father.