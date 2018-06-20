Fernand de la TombelleBorn 3 August 1854. Died 13 August 1928
Fernand de la Tombelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1854-08-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c862631b-f42d-4d71-919e-e56167d4dc57
Fernand de la Tombelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Antoine Louis Joseph Gueyrand Fernand Fouant de La Tombelle (Paris, 3 August 1854 - Dordogne, 13 August 1928) was a French organist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fernand de la Tombelle Tracks
Sort by
Andante espressivo for cello and piano
Fernand de la Tombelle
Andante espressivo for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhg9.jpglink
Andante espressivo for cello and piano
Last played on
Fernand de la Tombelle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist