Asnaketch Worku, also known by the French spelling of her name Asnaqètch Wèrqu (also spelled Asnaqetch, Asnakech and Worqu, Werku, etc.; Ge'ez አስናቀች ወርቁ Āsnāḳeč Werḳū or Worḳū, pronounced, Amharic: "she surpassed," "His gold") (c. 1935 – September 14, 2011) was a famous Ethiopian singer. Her trademark instrument was the krar, a traditional Ethiopian plucked lyre.