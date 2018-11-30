Asnakech WorkuBorn 1935. Died 14 September 2011
Asnakech Worku
1935
Asnakech Worku Biography (Wikipedia)
Asnaketch Worku, also known by the French spelling of her name Asnaqètch Wèrqu (also spelled Asnaqetch, Asnakech and Worqu, Werku, etc.; Ge'ez አስናቀች ወርቁ Āsnāḳeč Werḳū or Worḳū, pronounced, Amharic: "she surpassed," "His gold") (c. 1935 – September 14, 2011) was a famous Ethiopian singer. Her trademark instrument was the krar, a traditional Ethiopian plucked lyre.
Awkew Beneber
Asnakech Worku
Jinyew
Asnakech Worku
Tche Belew
Asnakech Worku
Arada
Asnakech Worku
Mela Mela
Asnakech Worku
