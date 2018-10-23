Thirteen Senses are a post-Britpop band from Penzance, Cornwall. The group released the album The Invitation on 27 September 2004, along with several singles: "Thru the Glass", "Do No Wrong", "Into the Fire" and "The Salt Wound Routine", of which the first three have reached the UK Top 40. Their second album, Contact, was released in April 2007. Thirteen Senses are the only Cornish band to have a Top 20 single.