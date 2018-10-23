Thirteen SensesFormed 2001
Thirteen Senses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkvv.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c860af48-e9c1-49cd-b441-8d18e9f522f2
Thirteen Senses Biography (Wikipedia)
Thirteen Senses are a post-Britpop band from Penzance, Cornwall. The group released the album The Invitation on 27 September 2004, along with several singles: "Thru the Glass", "Do No Wrong", "Into the Fire" and "The Salt Wound Routine", of which the first three have reached the UK Top 40. Their second album, Contact, was released in April 2007. Thirteen Senses are the only Cornish band to have a Top 20 single.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thirteen Senses Tracks
Sort by
Into The Fire
Thirteen Senses
Into The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Into The Fire
Last played on
Saving
Thirteen Senses
Saving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Saving
Last played on
The Salt Wound Routine
Thirteen Senses
The Salt Wound Routine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Thru the Glass
Thirteen Senses
Thru the Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Thru the Glass
Last played on
Spark
Thirteen Senses
Spark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Spark
Last played on
The Loneliest Star
Thirteen Senses
The Loneliest Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
The Loneliest Star
Last played on
Home
Thirteen Senses
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvv.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Playlists featuring Thirteen Senses
Thirteen Senses Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist