Me and My Sister are an English pop band from the Isle of Wight made up of sisters, Vicki and Becky Lutas. They are best known for their performance on GMTV. In 2010 they became a full band when musicians Luke Steen and Ross Mabey joined and together they performed at Bestival 2010.

The band recently had their song 'Speaking on the Telephone' used on the BBC teenage drama series The Cut.