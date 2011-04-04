Me and My SisterFormed 1 January 2008
Me and My Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c85f1de9-3750-4dfd-b3e3-7450aabb408c
Me and My Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Me and My Sister are an English pop band from the Isle of Wight made up of sisters, Vicki and Becky Lutas. They are best known for their performance on GMTV. In 2010 they became a full band when musicians Luke Steen and Ross Mabey joined and together they performed at Bestival 2010.
The band recently had their song 'Speaking on the Telephone' used on the BBC teenage drama series The Cut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Me and My Sister Tracks
Sort by
Speaking On The Telephone
Me and My Sister
Speaking On The Telephone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist