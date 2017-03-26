Carl StallingBorn 10 November 1892. Died 29 November 1972
Carl Stalling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1892-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c85ebfaf-4bdb-47b9-9194-d1fa16c05eb2
Carl Stalling Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl W. Stalling (November 10, 1891 – November 29, 1972) was an American composer and arranger for music in animated films. He is most closely associated with the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts produced by Warner Bros., where he averaged one complete score each week, for 22 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Stalling Tracks
Sort by
Wind-Up Doll
Carl Stalling
Wind-Up Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind-Up Doll
Last played on
The High and the Flighty
Carl Stalling
The High and the Flighty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The High and the Flighty
Performer
Last played on
Marching Pink Elephants
Carl Stalling
Marching Pink Elephants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marching Pink Elephants
Last played on
Putty-Tat Trouble / The High & The Flighty
Carl Stalling
Putty-Tat Trouble / The High & The Flighty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Putty-Tat Trouble / The High & The Flighty
Last played on
Carl Stalling Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist