Bob KulickBorn 16 January 1950
Bob Kulick
1950-01-16
Bob Kulick Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert J. Kulick (born January 16, 1950) is an American guitarist and record producer, best known for his studio work with Kiss and for his tenure in W.A.S.P. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is the older brother of former Kiss lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, whom he suggested Kiss hire.
Bob Kulick Tracks
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Joe Lynn Turner
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
