AviciiBorn 8 September 1989. Died 20 April 2018
Avicii Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Bergling (8 September 1989 – 20 April 2018), known professionally as Avicii, was a Swedish musician, DJ, remixer, and record producer.
At 16, Bergling began posting his remixes on electronic music forums, which led to his first record deal. He rose to prominence in 2011 with his single "Levels". His debut studio album, True (2013), blended electronic music with elements of multiple genres and received generally positive reviews. It peaked in the top ten in more than fifteen countries and topped international dance charts; the lead single, "Wake Me Up", topped most music markets in Europe and reached number four in the United States.
In 2015, Bergling released his second studio album, Stories, and in 2017 he released an EP, Avīci (01). His catalogue also included the singles "I Could Be the One" with Nicky Romero, "You Make Me", "X You", "Hey Brother", "Addicted to You", "The Days", "The Nights", "Waiting for Love", "Without You" and "Lonely Together". Bergling was nominated for a Grammy Award for his work on "Sunshine" with David Guetta in 2012 and "Levels" in 2013. Several music publications credit Bergling as among the DJs who ushered electronic music into Top 40 radio in the early 2010s.
- Avicii chats to Pete Tonghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cgwg7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cgwg7.jpg2013-07-08T16:59:00.000ZAvicii chats to Pete Tong about his latest single, Wake Me up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cgwg9
- Avicii - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bgcb5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bgcb5.jpg2013-06-15T12:41:00.000ZAvicii provides an epic Mini Mix for B. Traits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bgcb7
Avicii Tracks
Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
Wake Me Up
Levels
What You Do vs. Wake Me Up (R3HAB Mashup)
Calling The Levels (Cruzito Bootleg)
Wake Me Up
Hey Brother
For A Better Day
I Could Be The One (Nicktim) (feat. Nicky Romero)
I Could Be The One
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Creamfields: 2012
