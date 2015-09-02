Jeremy Ward
Jeremy Ward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c85c221c-dc1b-4c97-ab64-817b138e8dfd
Jeremy Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Ward is a British classical bassoonist specializing in performances on period instruments. He was a student of Charles Cracknell and a member of the National Youth Orchestra. He went on to study music at King's College, Cambridge. He currently serves as the interim Director of Music at the Trinity College of Music and has served as principal bassoonist with the leading period orchestras of London, performing under Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Sir Roger Norrington, Trevor Pinnock, and Christopher Hogwood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremy Ward Tracks
Sort by
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Johann Christian Bach
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlf.jpglink
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Last played on
Back to artist