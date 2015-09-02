Jeremy Ward is a British classical bassoonist specializing in performances on period instruments. He was a student of Charles Cracknell and a member of the National Youth Orchestra. He went on to study music at King's College, Cambridge. He currently serves as the interim Director of Music at the Trinity College of Music and has served as principal bassoonist with the leading period orchestras of London, performing under Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Sir Roger Norrington, Trevor Pinnock, and Christopher Hogwood.