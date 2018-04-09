The Bluebells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyhx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c85a8a5b-4d8f-49c7-973d-61a344f8d932
The Bluebells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bluebells are a Scottish indie rock band, active between 1981 and 1986 (later briefly reforming in 1993, 2008–2009, 2011 and 2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bluebells Performances & Interviews
- On The Record: Bobby Bluebell – Young At Heart by The Bluebellshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058nsvk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058nsvk.jpg2017-07-13T14:33:00.000ZBobby Bluebell tell Nicola the story of the band's No.1 hit "Young At Heart".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058kwbx
On The Record: Bobby Bluebell – Young At Heart by The Bluebells
The Bluebells Tracks
Sort by
Young At Heart
The Bluebells
Young At Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhx.jpglink
Young At Heart
Last played on
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
The Bluebells
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhx.jpglink
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
Last played on
Cath
The Bluebells
Cath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhx.jpglink
Cath
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Bluebells
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
The Bluebells, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, Belouis Some, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
Latest The Bluebells News
The Bluebells Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist