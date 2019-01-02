Maureen ForresterContralto. Born 25 July 1930. Died 16 June 2010
Maureen Forrester
1930-07-25
Maureen Forrester Biography (Wikipedia)
Maureen Kathleen Stewart Forrester, CC OQ (July 25, 1930 – June 16, 2010) was a Canadian operatic contralto.
Maureen Forrester Tracks
Jeptha excerpt ('Scenes of horror .. While in never-ceasing pain')
George Frideric Handel
Jeptha excerpt ('Scenes of horror .. While in never-ceasing pain')
Jeptha excerpt ('Scenes of horror .. While in never-ceasing pain')
Orchestra
Last played on
Air: 'Return, O God of hosts' from "Samson", Act 2
George Frideric Handel
Air: 'Return, O God of hosts' from "Samson", Act 2
Air: 'Return, O God of hosts' from "Samson", Act 2
Ensemble
Last played on
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Frauenliebe und -leben, Op.42
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' - Etwas bewegter; Pesante
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' - Etwas bewegter; Pesante
Symphony No. 2 in C minor 'Resurrection' - Etwas bewegter; Pesante
Last played on
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Roslein dreie in der Reihe bluhn so rot
Johannes Brahms
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Roslein dreie in der Reihe bluhn so rot
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Roslein dreie in der Reihe bluhn so rot
Last played on
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Brauner Bursche fuhrt zum Tanze
Johannes Brahms
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Brauner Bursche fuhrt zum Tanze
Zigeunerlieder, Op.103: Brauner Bursche fuhrt zum Tanze
Last played on
Spring Rhapsody
Jean Coulthard
Spring Rhapsody
Spring Rhapsody
Last played on
Kindertotenlieder: Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
Gustav Mahler
Kindertotenlieder: Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
Kindertotenlieder: Nun seh' ich wohl, warum so dunkle Flammen
Last played on
Rodelinda: Dove sei, amato bene?
George Frideric Handel
Rodelinda: Dove sei, amato bene?
Rodelinda: Dove sei, amato bene?
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1961-08-17T10:36:39
17
Aug
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-22T10:36:39
22
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
