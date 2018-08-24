MakotoJapanese drum & bass producer. Born 1977
Makoto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033pn7p.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c854e1fa-5063-4a74-ac5a-59e8a88ecd2c
Makoto Biography (Wikipedia)
Makoto Shimizu (清水誠 Shimizu Makoto) (born 1977 in Tokyo, Japan), professionally known as Makoto (マコト Makoto), is a Japanese drum and bass musician, DJ and actor.[citation needed] Among other distinctive elements of Makoto's musical style, a heavy influence of 1970s-era soul, funk and jazz fusion can be heard throughout the vast majority of his repertoire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Makoto Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
Michael Jackson
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
Human Nature (Makoto & Specialist Remix)
Last played on
Joy
Makoto
Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Joy
Last played on
When I (Zinc X Makoto Remix)
DJ Zinc
When I (Zinc X Makoto Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whng9.jpglink
When I (Zinc X Makoto Remix)
Last played on
Golden Girls
Makoto
Golden Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Golden Girls
Last played on
Expand (feat. A-Sides)
Makoto
Expand (feat. A-Sides)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Expand (feat. A-Sides)
Last played on
Atlantic Blue
Makoto
Atlantic Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Atlantic Blue
Last played on
Too Late
Makoto
Too Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Too Late
The Points
Makoto
The Points
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
The Points
Black Narcissus
Makoto
Black Narcissus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Black Narcissus
Ambers Song
Makoto
Ambers Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Ambers Song
Salvation (feat. DRS)
Makoto
Salvation (feat. DRS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Salvation (feat. DRS)
Primitive Galaxy
Makoto
Primitive Galaxy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Primitive Galaxy
Speed Of Life
Makoto
Speed Of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Speed Of Life
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Ramage)
Makoto
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Ramage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Ramage)
You Might Not Get Another Chance
Makoto
You Might Not Get Another Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
You Might Not Get Another Chance
Fancy Free
Makoto
Fancy Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Fancy Free
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Rampage)
Makoto
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Rampage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
I Don't Wanna Wake Up (feat. Karina Rampage)
Featured Artist
Last played on
If This Is
Makoto
If This Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
If This Is
Sunshine
Makoto
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Sunshine
Eldervine
Makoto
Eldervine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Eldervine
Diffferent Rhythm
Makoto
Diffferent Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Diffferent Rhythm
Last played on
YGMYC
Makoto
YGMYC
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
YGMYC
Last played on
Midnight Hour
Makoto
Midnight Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pn7p.jpglink
Midnight Hour
Last played on
Playlists featuring Makoto
Upcoming Events
9
Mar
2019
Makoto, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, Inja, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
Makoto Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist