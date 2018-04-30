Helen Chadwick is a British musician and singer who has written over 200 songs, mainly for unaccompanied voices. She has made six solo albums and several with other artists. She composes for radio, theatre, and opera and creates song theatre performances, both solo and with her group. As a singer she has worked with Meredith Monk, Orlando Gough and for the Royal National Theatre. Recently she has created, composed and sung in Dalston Songs and The Singing Circle, both commissioned by the Royal Opera House.

Helen's recordings to 2005 are included in the Women's Revolutions Per Minute (WRPM) Collection and Archive at Goldsmiths University of London Special Collections