Tawatha AgeeBorn 1954
Tawatha Agee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c852a4a3-bfc2-4e5c-90a6-ac908e5bcceb
Tawatha Agee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tawatha Agee (born 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is an American background singer and songwriter. Her voice was described in the New York Times as an "acrobatic, gospel-charged soprano". She was the lead singer from the soul/R&B band, Mtume, whose soulful lead voice that was featured on the 1983 R&B hit, "Juicy Fruit".
Agee has worked consistently as a backing singer from the mid-1970s through to the present day, predominantly with James Mtume who produced her one solo album Welcome to My Dream for Epic Records in 1987. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but later became based in New York. She is also a part of "The Lovely Ladies" trio who tour with the Dave Matthews Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tawatha Agee Tracks
Sort by
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
Aeroplane
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055vrnq.jpglink
Love On Hold (feat. Tawatha Agee)
Last played on
Tawatha Agee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist