Tawatha Agee (born 1954 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is an American background singer and songwriter. Her voice was described in the New York Times as an "acrobatic, gospel-charged soprano". She was the lead singer from the soul/R&B band, Mtume, whose soulful lead voice that was featured on the 1983 R&B hit, "Juicy Fruit".

Agee has worked consistently as a backing singer from the mid-1970s through to the present day, predominantly with James Mtume who produced her one solo album Welcome to My Dream for Epic Records in 1987. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but later became based in New York. She is also a part of "The Lovely Ladies" trio who tour with the Dave Matthews Band.