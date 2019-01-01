Lim GiongBorn 7 June 1964
Lim Giong
Lim Giong Biography (Wikipedia)
Lim Giong (Chinese: 林強; pinyin: Lín Qiáng; Pe̍h-ōe-jī: Lîm Kiông; born June 7, 1964) is a Taiwanese musician, DJ, actor, and an active figure in the Taiwanese experimental electronic music scene.
