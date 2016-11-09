Joe FarrellBorn 16 December 1937. Died 10 January 1986
Joe Farrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c84deb79-f49d-4f78-adcf-25424030d712
Joe Farrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Carl Firrantello (December 16, 1937 – January 10, 1986), known as Joe Farrell, was an American jazz saxophonist and flautist. He is best known for a series of albums under his own name on the CTI record label and for playing in the initial incarnation of Chick Corea's Return to Forever.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Farrell Tracks
Sort by
Night Dancing
Joe Farrell
Night Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Dancing
Last played on
Follow Your Heart
Joe Farrell
Follow Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow Your Heart
Last played on
Jazz Barries
Maynard Ferguson
Jazz Barries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz Barries
Last played on
Upon This Rock
Joe Farrell
Upon This Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upon This Rock
Last played on
Your Mind Is On Vacation
Mose Allison
Your Mind Is On Vacation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx3d.jpglink
Your Mind Is On Vacation
Last played on
Il Trovatore
Virginia Astley
Il Trovatore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Trovatore
Last played on
Joe Farrell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist