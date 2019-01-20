The Fivepenny PieceFormed 1969. Disbanded 1985
The Fivepenny Piece are a five-piece band, originally formed in 1969 in the area of East Lancashire around Ashton-under-Lyne and nearby Stalybridge in Tameside. The band met and performed on Wednesday nights at Ashton's Broadoak Hotel, which gave them their original name The Wednesday Folk in 1967.
Keep your 'and on yer 'alfpenny
Keep your 'and on yer 'alfpenny
Ee By Gum
Ee By Gum
I'm Powfagged
I'm Powfagged
Miss Nightingale (GATES)
Miss Nightingale (GATES)
First Day At School
First Day At School
Watercolour Morning
Watercolour Morning
I'm Henpecked
I'm Henpecked
A mon like thee
A mon like thee
