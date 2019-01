James Edwin Haas is an American singer who has performed vocals for many artists including John Denver, Neil Diamond, Jackson Browne, David Cassidy, Leif Garrett, Pink Floyd, and Barry Manilow. He was a member of Roger Waters' The Bleeding Heart Band.

