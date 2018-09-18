Jim HaasJames Edwin Haas, lead vocal "Happy Days" theme song
James Edwin Haas is an American singer who has performed vocals for many artists including John Denver, Neil Diamond, Jackson Browne, David Cassidy, Leif Garrett, Pink Floyd, and Barry Manilow. He was a member of Roger Waters' The Bleeding Heart Band.
