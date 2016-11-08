Gottfried August BürgerBorn 31 December 1747. Died 8 June 1794
Gottfried August Bürger
1747-12-31
Gottfried August Bürger Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried August Bürger (December 31, 1747 – June 8, 1794) was a German poet. His ballads were very popular in Germany. His most noted ballad, Lenore, found an audience beyond readers of the German language in an English and Russian adaptation and a French translation.
Gottfried August Bürger Tracks
Der Geistertanz, (D. 494) and Das Dörfchen, (D. 598)
