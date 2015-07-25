Ray Herrmann is a saxophonist from Chicago, IL. He performs jazz with other artists such as Kathy Ball and Frank Josephs. His music has also been widely heard on The Weather Channel's local on the 8s segment with popular songs such as "Cocoon", "Above the Horizon", "Park Place", "Northern Lights", "Under the Stars", "Tempest Wind" and "Was It You?"

Herrmann has performed with the multi-platinum band, Chicago, occasionally filling in for original saxophonist Walter Parazaider on tour since 2005. Herrmann was promoted to an official member in 2016 as Parazaider's understudy.

Herrmann graduated from the University of North Texas. Before joining the band Chicago, Herrmann was a Los Angeles studio musician performing with Bob Dylan and Carlos Santana.