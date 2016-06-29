Gaetano GuadagniCastrato Singer. Born 16 February 1728. Died 11 November 1792
Gaetano Guadagni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1728-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c83e7900-c790-4cd1-a20b-0b27f8e9696b
Gaetano Guadagni Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaetano Guadagni (16 February 1728 – 11 November 1792) was an Italian mezzo-soprano castrato singer, most famous for singing the role of Orpheus at the premiere of Gluck's opera Orfeo ed Euridice in 1762.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gaetano Guadagni Tracks
Sort by
Pensa a serbarmi, o cara
Gaetano Guadagni
Pensa a serbarmi, o cara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stpds.jpglink
Pensa a serbarmi, o cara
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist