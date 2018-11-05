Sarah TynanSoprano
Sarah Tynan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wkg9t.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c83ded65-3f95-4499-abb7-e85d13bea358
Sarah Tynan Tracks
The heavens are telling (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Exsultate, jubilate K.165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K.339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Creation
Joseph Haydn
Das Rheingold: Scene 1
Richard Wagner
Una voce poco fa (from The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
Performer
In uomini, in soldati (Cosi fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performer
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
The Creation - final Chorus
Joseph Haydn
Conductor
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Logical Family: An Evening with Armistead Maupin and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Barbican, London
2017-12-19T11:14:05
19
Dec
2017
Barbican, London
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-12T11:14:05
12
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-11T11:14:05
11
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
2016-11-10T11:14:05
10
Nov
2016
Haydn's The Creation
Sadler's Wells Theatre
Carmina Burana in Nottingham
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
2016-03-12T11:14:05
12
Mar
2016
Carmina Burana in Nottingham
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
