Walter WellerBorn 30 November 1939. Died 14 June 2015
Walter Weller Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Weller (30 November 1939 – 14 June 2015) was an Austrian-born conductor and classical violinist. He founded his own string quartet and made several recordings. After starting his early career in Vienna, he worked in Great Britain.
Walter Weller Tracks
Ma Vlast: Vltava (Die Moldau)
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
Ma Vlast: Vltava (Die Moldau)
Russian Overture, Op 72
Sergei Prokofiev
Russian Overture, Op 72
Vysehrad, no.1 of Ma Vlast (My Country)
Bedrich Smetana
Vysehrad, no.1 of Ma Vlast (My Country)
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Symphony No 2 in E minor, Op 27
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Symphony No 2 in E minor, Op 27
Symphony No 4 in B flat major, Op 60 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 4 in B flat major, Op 60 (4th mvt)
Symphony no.9 Op.95
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony no.9 Op.95
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37 (3rd mvt)
John Lill
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37 (3rd mvt)
The Love for Three Oranges, Symphonic suite, op.33 bis; No.6, The Escape
Sergei Prokofiev
The Love for Three Oranges, Symphonic suite, op.33 bis; No.6, The Escape
Morgen!
Richard Strauss
Morgen!
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (4th mvt)
London Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No 1 in D major, Op 25, 'Classical' (4th mvt)
Playlists featuring Walter Weller
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
