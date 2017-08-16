Nicolás PasquetBorn 1958
Nicolás Pasquet
1958
Nicolás Pasquet Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicolás Pasquet (born 1958) is a conductor from Uruguay and professor of conducting.
Symphony No. 6, Op. 61: IV. Vif et bien rythmé
László Lajtha
Orchestra
Last played on
Galopade dans la Puszta (Hortobagy, Op 21)
Laszlo Lajtha, NBC Symphony Orchestra & Nicolás Pasquet
Composer
Last played on
