Hot Water Music is a punk rock band from Gainesville, Florida. The members of the band are Chuck Ragan, Chris Wollard (both lead vocals and guitar), Jason Black (bass), and George Rebelo (drums) first formed in 1993. They are represented by David "Beno" Benveniste's Velvet Hammer Music and Management Group.

The band's name was taken from the collection of short stories by Charles Bukowski of the same name.