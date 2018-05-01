Bernard Tétu
Panis angelicus
André Caplet
Panis angelicus
Panis angelicus
Choir
Beatrice et Benedict - opera in 2 acts Op.27 [libretto after Shakespeare]
Hector Berlioz
Beatrice et Benedict - opera in 2 acts Op.27 [libretto after Shakespeare]
Beatrice et Benedict - opera in 2 acts Op.27 [libretto after Shakespeare]
Le Ballet des Ombres
Hector Berlioz
Le Ballet des Ombres
Le Ballet des Ombres
Choir
Le Trebuchet
Chamber Choir of the National Orchestra of Lyon, Hector Berlioz & Bernard Tétu
Le Trebuchet
Le Trebuchet
Performer
Le Ballet des ombres Op.2
Chamber Choir of the National Orchestra of Lyon, Bernard Tétu, Hector Berlioz & Noel Lee
Le Ballet des ombres Op.2
Le Ballet des ombres Op.2
Performer
Justus ut palma florebit for Baritone, chorus and organ
Diego Innocenzi, Jeune Choeur du Centre de la Voix Rhone Alpes, Solistes de Lyon - Bernard Tetu, César Franck, Jacques Bona & Bernard Tétu
Justus ut palma florebit for Baritone, chorus and organ
Justus ut palma florebit for Baritone, chorus and organ
Performer
