The Bobby Fuller Four. Formed 1961. Disbanded 18 July 1966
The Bobby Fuller Four
1961
The Bobby Fuller Four Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bobby Fuller Four (sometimes stylized as Bobby Fuller 4) was a popular mid-1960s American rock & roll band started by Bobby Fuller. With its first incarnation formed in 1962 in El Paso, Texas, the group went on to produce some of its most memorable hits under Mustang Records in Hollywood, California. The band's most successful songs include "Let Her Dance", "I Fought the Law", and "Love's Made a Fool of You."
The Bobby Fuller Four Tracks
I Fought The Law
I Fought The Law
Thunder Reef
Thunder Reef
I Fought The Law And The Law Won
I Fought The Law And The Law Won
Love`s Made A Fool Of You
Love`s Made A Fool Of You
Let Her Dance
Let Her Dance
Our favourite Martian
Our favourite Martian
Little Annie Lou
Little Annie Lou
A new shade of blue
A new shade of blue
THINK IT OVER
THINK IT OVER
The Bobby Fuller Four Links
