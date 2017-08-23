Alex & SierraFormed 2013. Disbanded 2017
Alex & Sierra
Alex & Sierra was an American duo consisting of Alex Kinsey (born September 8, 1991) and Sierra Deaton (born February 11, 1991), who won the third and final season of The X Factor US. The duo were also dating. They were mentored by Simon Cowell and became the first and only group to win the American version of the show. Their debut album It's About Us was released on October 7, 2014, on Columbia Records. Their EP As Seen on TV was released on September 30, 2016.
On September 1, 2017, Alex & Sierra announced to the media that they had broken up over a year ago, and would no longer continue to make music together, but would branch out into their own solo careers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
