Stephanie Kay Bentley (born April 29, 1963 in Thomasville, Georgia) is an American country music artist. She made her debut in 1996 as a duet partner on Ty Herndon's single "Heart Half Empty", which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. The single was included both on Herndon's 1995 debut album What Mattered Most and on Bentley's 1996 debut album Hopechest. It produced three more singles for her on the country charts, although only one ("Who's That Girl") reached Top 40.

Bentley found success as a songwriter, having penned Faith Hill's 1999 crossover single "Breathe", as well as Martina McBride's 2002 Top 5 hit "Concrete Angel". She has also co-written album cuts for Céline Dion, Pam Tillis and Jo Dee Messina, and recorded "I Will Survive" for the 2003 film Holes and "Don't It Feel Good" for the 2005 film Must Love Dogs.