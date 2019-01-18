SizzlaBorn 17 April 1976
Sizzla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkvh.jpg
1976-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8327cc0-54f3-424f-a68d-000ee7289a41
Sizzla Biography (Wikipedia)
Miguel Orlando Collins (born 17 April 1976), known by his stage name Sizzla Kalonji or Sizzla, is a Jamaican reggae musician. He is one of the most commercially and critically successful contemporary reggae artists and is noted for his high number of releases. As of 2018 he has released 56 solo albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sizzla Tracks
Sort by
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Stefflon Don
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Last played on
Need My Love
Sizzla
Need My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Need My Love
Last played on
Think Wise
Sizzla
Think Wise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Think Wise
Last played on
(Dry Cry) Just One Of Those Days
Sizzla
(Dry Cry) Just One Of Those Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
(Dry Cry) Just One Of Those Days
Last played on
Give Me A Try
Sizzla
Give Me A Try
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Give Me A Try
Last played on
Where Do You Go?
Sizzla
Where Do You Go?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Where Do You Go?
Performer
Last played on
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Stefflon Don
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (Remix) (feat. Sizzla, Sean Paul & Popcaan)
Last played on
Thank U Mamma
Sizzla
Thank U Mamma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Thank U Mamma
Last played on
Hurtin' Me (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
Stefflon Don
Hurtin' Me (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
Last played on
Solid As A Rock
Sizzla
Solid As A Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Solid As A Rock
Last played on
Just One Of Those Days
Sizzla
Just One Of Those Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Just One Of Those Days
Last played on
Be Strong
Sizzla
Be Strong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Be Strong
Last played on
Come Fly With Me
Foxy Brown & Sizzla
Come Fly With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k8b3s.jpglink
Come Fly With Me
Performer
Last played on
Give Shallow Fantasies A Try (Crespo x RBK Edit)
Alizz, Hoodboi, Sizzla & Ludacris
Give Shallow Fantasies A Try (Crespo x RBK Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0r1m.jpglink
Give Shallow Fantasies A Try (Crespo x RBK Edit)
Last played on
Hurtin' Me (The Remix) (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
Stefflon Don
Hurtin' Me (The Remix) (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064cm2d.jpglink
Hurtin' Me (The Remix) (feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan & Sizzla)
Last played on
Rise To The Occasion Dub Acapella
Sizzla
Rise To The Occasion Dub Acapella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Rise To The Occasion Dub Acapella
Last played on
Burn Dem Turf
Sizzla
Burn Dem Turf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Burn Dem Turf
Last played on
Best
Sizzla
Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Best
Last played on
Positively Clear
Sizzla
Positively Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Positively Clear
Last played on
Black Woman And Child
Sizzla
Black Woman And Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkvh.jpglink
Black Woman And Child
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sizzla
Sizzla Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist