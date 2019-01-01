MariaJ-pop singer. Born 29 January 1987
Maria (マリア), born Ayaka Itō (伊藤彩華 Itō Ayaka) on January 29, 1987, is a Japanese pop singer signed under Universal Music Japan. She had been active in singing for several years before debuting as a solo artist in 2009. Maria plays electric guitar and writes her own lyrics.
