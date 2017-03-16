Henry RussellBorn 24 December 1812. Died 8 December 1900
Henry Russell
1812-12-24
Henry Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Russell (24 December 1812 or 1813 – 8 December 1900) was an English pianist, baritone singer and composer, born into a distinguished Jewish family.
Henry Russell Tracks
A Life On The Ocean Wave
Henry Russell
A Life On The Ocean Wave
A Life On The Ocean Wave
Last played on
A Life on the Ocean Wave
Henry Russell
A Life on the Ocean Wave
A Life on the Ocean Wave
Last played on
Heart of Oak and A Life on the Ocean Wave
Henry Russell
Heart of Oak and A Life on the Ocean Wave
Heart of Oak and A Life on the Ocean Wave
Last played on
