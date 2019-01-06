Simon FranglenBorn 26 May 1963
Simon Franglen (born 1963, Westminster, London, England) is an English composer, record producer, arranger and musician. His credits include four of the list of top grossing films and six of the list of best-selling albums of all time.
He is best known for his work on Avatar, for which he received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for the theme song, and for being the producer of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic, for which he won a Record of The Year Grammy Award. Other film credits range from David Fincher's Se7en, for which he created the synthesizer programming, to arranging the music for the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.
