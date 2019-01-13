Flamin' Groovies is an American rock music band whose peak was in the 1960s and 1970s. The band began as a "throwback"-influenced group in San Francisco in 1965, led by Roy Loney and Cyril Jordan. After the Groovies released three albums on major labels without much success, Loney left the band in 1971. He was replaced as co-leader by Chris Wilson, and the band's emphasis shifted more toward British Invasion power pop. The reconstituted band signed to United Artists Records in 1972 but only released three more singles until 1976. The Groovies then signed to Sire Records and released three albums between 1976-79, also with limited success, before Wilson left the band in 1981. After that, Jordan and original bassist George Alexander continued on as the Groovies until the group finally disbanded in 1991. After a couple of limited reunions with different lineups, the 1970s nucleus of Jordan, Wilson, and Alexander reformed the group in 2013, and the band's first post-reunion album was released in 2017.