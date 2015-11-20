Ben BridwellBorn 25 April 1978
Ben Bridwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t8q5y.jpg
1978-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c82451f4-e55e-4258-97c5-1ce43b0a5da5
Ben Bridwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin "Ben" Bridwell (born April 25, 1978) is the lead singer of American rock band Band of Horses and a former member of the band Carissa's Wierd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Bridwell Tracks
Sort by
This Must Be the Place
Iron and Wine & Ben Bridwell
This Must Be the Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8q5y.jpglink
This Must Be the Place
Performer
Last played on
Done This One Before
Iron & Wine
Done This One Before
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdt.jpglink
Done This One Before
Last played on
The Straight And Narrow
Iron & Wine
The Straight And Narrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdt.jpglink
The Straight And Narrow
Last played on
No Way Out Of Here
Iron & Wine
No Way Out Of Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xp31l.jpglink
No Way Out Of Here
Last played on
Ben Bridwell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist