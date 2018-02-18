GuardianAmerican Christian hard rock/metal band. Formed 1982
Guardian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c82296f5-7ca0-49bd-9ddd-a6fb434cead7
Guardian Biography (Wikipedia)
Guardian is an American Christian hard rock and metal band. The band has released seven studio albums, three additional albums in Spanish, and toured extensively worldwide. There are also numerous compilations, live records and bootlegs available.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guardian Tracks
Sort by
The Preacher And The Bear
Guardian
The Preacher And The Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Preacher And The Bear
Last played on
Guardian Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist