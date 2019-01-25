Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi (堤 剛 Tsutsumi Tsuyoshi) (born July 28, 1942 in Tokyo) is a Japanese cellist. He started to study music under the tutorship of Hideo Saito, founder of the Tokyo Conservatory.

Tsutsumi made his debut as cellist when he was 12 years old with the Tokyo Philharmonic and at 18 he started his first concert tour as soloist throughout India and Europe. He was granted a Fulbright Scholarship to study at Indiana University with János Starker.

His concert performances have taken him around the world with the most important orchestras (ORTF, Berlin Radio Symphony, Netherlands Chamber Orchestra, the Rotterdam, London, Chicago, Indianapolis, Toronto and Vancouver philharmonic orchestras, etc.) and has participated in festivals like the Algoma Fall, Banff, Guelph Spring, Ontario Place, Stratford and Ravinia.

He has appeared with the most prestigious maestros: Seiji Ozawa, Giuseppe Sinopoli, Mstislav Rostropovich, and the musicians Gervase de Peyer, Ronald Turini, Adele Marcus, James Campbell and others.