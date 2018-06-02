Jarren BentonBorn 26 October 1981
Jarren Benton
1981-10-26
Jarren Benton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarren Giovanni Benton is an American rapper from Decatur, Georgia. In early 2012, he signed to rapper Hopsin's independent record label Funk Volume and released a mixtape called Freebasing with Kevin Bacon in June 2012. A year later, on June 11, 2013 he released his debut studio album My Grandma's Basement, which received positive critical reviews and debuted at number 152 on the Billboard 200. After the Funk Volume split up, Benton was between labels, until 2018 when he was signed to ROC Nation, founded by Jay-Z in 2008.
