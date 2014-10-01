October CountryFormed 1967. Disbanded 1968
October Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c81fca23-6ddc-4ca3-bd3d-472b647b5974
October Country Biography (Wikipedia)
October Country was an American folk rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1967. For musician Michael Lloyd, the group was one of his earliest projects with him assuming the role of record producer. It also was another side-project, along with the Smoke, California Spectrum, and the Fire Escape, during a period in which Lloyd was absent from the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band. October Country recorded one self-titled album in 1968 and is best-remembered for the track "My Girlfriend Is a Witch". They are credited as the musicians for the Steven Spielberg short-film, Amblin'.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
October Country Tracks
Sort by
October Country
October Country
October Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
October Country
Last played on
My Girlfriend Is A Witch
October Country
My Girlfriend Is A Witch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Girlfriend Is A Witch
Last played on
October Country Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist