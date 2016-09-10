Paul Haines (1933 – January 21, 2003) was a poet and jazz lyricist. Born in Vassar, Michigan, Haines eventually settled in Canada after spending time in Europe, India, and New York City; he had a long stint as a French teacher at Fenelon Falls Secondary School, in Ontario, Canada.

Haines's best-known work is Escalator over the Hill, a collaboration with Carla Bley.

Haines's daughter Emily Haines is a songwriter and musician with Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Emily Haines & The Soft Skeleton. Another daughter, Avery Haines, is a Canadian television journalist and television show host.