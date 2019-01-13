Wall Street CrashFormed March 1980. Disbanded 2007
Wall Street Crash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c81aa5d9-7511-43c2-8d96-a7ffef8739ad
Wall Street Crash Biography (Wikipedia)
Wall Street Crash were an English 6-piece (originally 8-piece) vocal group, formed in March 1980 by Keith Strachan.
They performed in three Royal Variety Shows, and appeared on many TV programmes in the 1980s, including The Morecambe and Wise Show and 3-2-1. Their version of the song You Don't Have to Say You Love Me reached number 8 in Italy in 1983. The group has been through a few changes in line-up, but some were still performing as late as 2005.
Former members include Siobhan McCarthy who went on to play Evita and star in the original cast of Mamma Mia! and also Louis Hoover, who later played Frank Sinatra in the stage production Frank, Sammy and Dean - The Rat Pack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wall Street Crash Tracks
Sort by
Suzy's Bar
Wall Street Crash
Suzy's Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suzy's Bar
Last played on
Wall Street Crash Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist