Wall Street Crash were an English 6-piece (originally 8-piece) vocal group, formed in March 1980 by Keith Strachan.

They performed in three Royal Variety Shows, and appeared on many TV programmes in the 1980s, including The Morecambe and Wise Show and 3-2-1. Their version of the song You Don't Have to Say You Love Me reached number 8 in Italy in 1983. The group has been through a few changes in line-up, but some were still performing as late as 2005.

Former members include Siobhan McCarthy who went on to play Evita and star in the original cast of Mamma Mia! and also Louis Hoover, who later played Frank Sinatra in the stage production Frank, Sammy and Dean - The Rat Pack.