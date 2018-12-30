Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c813dfac-e5d0-4a9e-b1c1-8a6e458efe09
Catherine Wyn‐Rogers Tracks
Sort by
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
Last played on
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Last played on
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Last played on
Mass no. 3 in F minor
Anton Bruckner
Mass no. 3 in F minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Mass no. 3 in F minor
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
4 Poems of St Teresa of Avila, op. 29: II. Shepherd, shepherd, Hark that calling
Lennox Berkeley, Catherine Wyn‐Rogers, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Richard Hickox
4 Poems of St Teresa of Avila, op. 29: II. Shepherd, shepherd, Hark that calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
4 Poems of St Teresa of Avila, op. 29: II. Shepherd, shepherd, Hark that calling
Composer
Last played on
Te Deum in C major
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Te Deum in C major
Last played on
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
"Softly and gently, dearly ransomed soul" (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
"Softly and gently, dearly ransomed soul" (The Dream of Gerontius)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
"Softly and gently, dearly ransomed soul" (The Dream of Gerontius)
Last played on
Requiem - Agnus Dei
Antonín Dvořák
Requiem - Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Requiem - Agnus Dei
Last played on
Requiem (Confutatis maledictis)
Antonín Dvořák
Requiem (Confutatis maledictis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Requiem (Confutatis maledictis)
Last played on
Requiem Op.89 (Part 2)
Antonín Dvořák
Requiem Op.89 (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Requiem Op.89 (Part 2)
Last played on
Requiem op.89 (Part 1)
Dvorak
Requiem op.89 (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Requiem op.89 (Part 1)
Composer
Last played on
Le Vin herbé
Frank Martin
Le Vin herbé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Le Vin herbé
Director
Choir
Last played on
Samson - Air and chorus:
George Frideric Handel
Samson - Air and chorus:
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Samson - Air and chorus:
Orchestra
Last played on
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Benjamin Britten
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Noye's Fludde: conclusion
Last played on
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Eugene Onegin - Part II (Scenes 5 - 7)
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in C minor ('Resurrection')
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 2 in C minor ('Resurrection')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no. 2 in C minor ('Resurrection')
Last played on
Messiah - Pt 1 no 18 He shall feed his flock
George Frideric Handel
Messiah - Pt 1 no 18 He shall feed his flock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah - Pt 1 no 18 He shall feed his flock
Choir
Last played on
Mariana
BBC Philharmonic
Mariana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Mariana
Last played on
La vie antérieure
Joseph Middleton, Henri Duparc & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
La vie antérieure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
La vie antérieure
Performer
Testament
Joseph Middleton, Henri Duparc & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Testament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Testament
Performer
Mélisande’s Song
Joseph Middleton, Gabriel Fauré & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Mélisande’s Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Mélisande’s Song
Performer
Das les ruines d’une Abbaye
Joseph Middleton, Gabriel Fauré & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Das les ruines d’une Abbaye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Das les ruines d’une Abbaye
Performer
Au cimetière
Joseph Middleton, Gabriel Fauré & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Au cimetière
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Au cimetière
Performer
En Priere
Gabriel Fauré
En Priere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
En Priere
Zum neuen Jahr
Hugo Wolf
Zum neuen Jahr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Zum neuen Jahr
Performer
Herr, was trägt der Boden hier
Hugo Wolf
Herr, was trägt der Boden hier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Herr, was trägt der Boden hier
Performer
Die ihr schwebet
Hugo Wolf
Die ihr schwebet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Die ihr schwebet
Performer
Ach, das Knaben Augen
Hugo Wolf
Ach, das Knaben Augen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Ach, das Knaben Augen
Performer
Nun wandre, Marie
Hugo Wolf
Nun wandre, Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Nun wandre, Marie
Performer
Auf ein altes Bild
Hugo Wolf
Auf ein altes Bild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Auf ein altes Bild
Performer
Gebet
Joseph Middleton, Robert Schumann & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Gebet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Gebet
Performer
Abschied von der Welt
Joseph Middleton, Robert Schumann & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Abschied von der Welt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Abschied von der Welt
Performer
An die Königen Elisabeth
Joseph Middleton, Robert Schumann & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
An die Königen Elisabeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
An die Königen Elisabeth
Performer
Nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes
Joseph Middleton, Robert Schumann & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Nach der Geburt ihres Sohnes
Performer
Abschied von Frankreich
Joseph Middleton, Robert Schumann & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Abschied von Frankreich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Abschied von Frankreich
Performer
Lamento
Joseph Middleton, Henri Duparc & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Lamento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Lamento
Performer
Le manoir de rosemonde
Joseph Middleton, Henri Duparc & Catherine Wyn‐Rogers
Le manoir de rosemonde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Le manoir de rosemonde
Performer
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Anton Bruckner
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s52z6.jpglink
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Last played on
Speak, Music
Edward Elgar
Speak, Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Speak, Music
Last played on
A World Requiem (end of part 1)
Jeanne‐Michèle Charbonnet
A World Requiem (end of part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
A World Requiem (end of part 1)
Last played on
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Choir of the English Concert, Barbara Bonney, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Catherine Wyn-Rogers, Jamie MacDougall, Stephen Gadd, The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Performer
Last played on
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (ending)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Serenade to Music (ending)
Last played on
Return, oh God of Hosts (Samson)
The Sixteen, Symphony of Harmony and Invention, George Frideric Handel, Catherine Wyn-Rogers & Harry Christophers
Return, oh God of Hosts (Samson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return, oh God of Hosts (Samson)
Performer
Last played on
Alexander Nevsky - music for the film
Sergei Prokofiev
Alexander Nevsky - music for the film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Alexander Nevsky - music for the film
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzx.jpglink
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Omar Khayyam for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Granville Bantock
Omar Khayyam for soloists, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kg.jpglink
Omar Khayyam for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Jiří Bělohlávek conducts the BBC Symphony Chorus in Dvořák's Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9xrzc
Barbican, London
2017-04-13T11:19:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gjrt7.jpg
13
Apr
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Jiří Bělohlávek conducts the BBC Symphony Chorus in Dvořák's Requiem
19:30
Barbican, London
St David's Hall 2015-16: St David's Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emczc8
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-03-01T11:19:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qyzbg.jpg
1
Mar
2016
St David's Hall 2015-16: St David's Day
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efrc6q
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-18T11:19:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd51p.jpg
18
Jul
2014
BBC Orchestras and Singers at the Proms: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emdj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-18T11:19:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02365yj.jpg
18
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmnc8
Barbican, London
2013-11-23T11:19:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qfxtw.jpg
23
Nov
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Britten's Albert Herring
19:30
Barbican, London
Back to artist