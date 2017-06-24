Bobby EnriquezBorn 20 May 1943. Died 6 August 1996
Bobby Enriquez
1943-05-20
Bobby Enriquez Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Delprado Yulo "Bobby" Enriquez (1943–1996) was a jazz pianist from the Philippines. He was called "the Wildman" due to his energetic playing style.
