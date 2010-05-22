Bella Bellow (1 January 1945 – 10 December 1973) was a Togolese singer, who created an international career and recorded several albums. She died at the age of 28 in a car accident in Togo.

She was born Georgette Adjoavi Bellow in Tsévié, Togo, to a Togolese father of Nigerian descent and a Ghanaian-origin mother. Bellow's first international performance was in 1966, when she represented Togo at the First World Festival of Negro Arts in Dakar, Senegal. Her first album, named Rockya, came out in 1969.

She performed at the Paris Olympia and recorded with Manu Dibango. The album is free to be listen in Soudcloud, Amazone #TogoMuzik. Angélique Kidjo and Afia Mala have been influenced by Bella Bellow.