Ryan AdamsUS singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer & poet. Born 5 November 1974
Ryan Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
David Ryan Adams (born November 5, 1974) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and poet. He is best known for his solo career, during which he has released sixteen albums, and as a former member of rock/alternative country band Whiskeytown, with whom he recorded three studio albums.
In 2000, Adams left Whiskeytown and released his debut solo album, Heartbreaker, to critical acclaim. The album was nominated for the Shortlist Music Prize. The following year, his profile increased with the release of the UK certified-gold Gold, which included the hit single, "New York, New York". During this time, Adams worked on several unreleased albums, which were consolidated into a third solo release, Demolition (2002). Working at a prolific rate, Adams released the classic rock-influenced Rock N Roll (2003), after a planned album, Love Is Hell, was rejected by his label Lost Highway. As a compromise, Love Is Hell was released as two EPs and eventually released in its full-length state in 2004.
- Ryan Adams: The Romance Of Physical Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vpvl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vpvl2.jpg2017-03-04T09:00:00.000ZRyan Adams on why he makes such an effort with the design of his record sleeves, and what is included inside them.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vpsmr
Ryan Adams: The Romance Of Physical Music
- Ryan Adams Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rbb1b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rbb1b.jpg2017-01-30T15:59:00.000ZRyan Adams chats to Janice about his new album "Prisoner"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rbb26
Ryan Adams Interview
- Ryan Adams chats with Dermothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0272hzj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0272hzj.jpg2014-09-21T12:37:00.000ZDermot chats to Ryan Adams and plays tracks from his new record.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0272hzr
Ryan Adams chats with Dermot
Ryan Adams Tracks
Sort by