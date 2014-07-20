Utah PhillipsBorn 15 May 1935. Died 23 May 2008
Utah Phillips
1935-05-15
Utah Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Duncan "Utah" Phillips (May 15, 1935 – May 23, 2008) was an American labor organizer, folk singer, storyteller, poet and the "Golden Voice of the Great Southwest". He described the struggles of labor unions and the power of direct action, self-identifying as an anarchist. He often promoted the Industrial Workers of the World in his music, actions, and words.
