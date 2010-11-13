Gottlieb MuffatBorn April 1690. Died 9 December 1770
Gottlieb Muffat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1690-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c8096e62-9c13-48a7-8a75-13835ae26717
Gottlieb Muffat Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottlieb Muffat (April 1690 – 9 December 1770), son of Georg Muffat, served as Hofscholar under Johann Fux in Vienna from 1711 and was appointed to the position of third court organist at the Hofkapelle in 1717. He acquired additional duties over time including the instruction of members of the Imperial family, among them the future Empress Maria Theresa. He was promoted to second organist in 1729 and first organist upon the accession of Maria Theresa to the throne in 1741. He retired from official duties at the court in 1763.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gottlieb Muffat Tracks
Sort by
Suite for keyboard No. 3 in D major - Rigaudon Bizarre
Gottlieb Muffat
Suite for keyboard No. 3 in D major - Rigaudon Bizarre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite for keyboard No. 3 in D major - Rigaudon Bizarre
Last played on
Gottlieb Muffat Links
Back to artist