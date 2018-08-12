Ernest MaxinBorn 22 August 1923. Died 27 September 2018
1923-08-22
Ernest Maxin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Maxin (22 August 1923 – 27 September 2018) was a British television producer, director, dancer and choreographer. He is best known for his work in the 1960s and 1970s with Kathy Kirby, Dick Emery, Dave Allen, Les Dawson, and Morecambe and Wise.
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
As time goes by
Last played on
