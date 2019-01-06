Isobel BuchananBorn 15 March 1954
Isobel Buchanan
1954-03-15
Isobel Buchanan Biography (Wikipedia)
Isobel Buchanan (born 15 March 1954) is a Scottish operatic soprano.
Werther: Du gai soleil plein de flamme
Werther: Du gai soleil plein de flamme
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Antonio Vivaldi
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Dixit Dominus - Psalm 110 HWV.232
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
