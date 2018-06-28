Joyce El-KhouryLebanese-Canadian Soprano
Joyce El-Khoury is a Lebanese-Canadian opera singer performing with leading opera companies and symphony orchestras around the world. She is a soprano praised for her bel canto singing.
Joyce El-Khoury Tracks
Les Martyrs (Act 2: 'Sévère existe! ... Un Dieu sauveur')
Gaetano Donizetti
